Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 42,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,788. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -18.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also

