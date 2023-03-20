Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Kenon has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

