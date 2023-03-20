Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,250

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,250 ($39.61) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

