Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

KZR opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,889,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,046,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $100,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

