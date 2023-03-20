KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $3,468.29 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00357080 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.17 or 0.25953651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0978797 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,427.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

