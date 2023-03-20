KOK Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $34.93 million and $719,274.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00197295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.84 or 0.99978536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07060853 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $729,059.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

