KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.80 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. KonPay has a total market cap of $122.80 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

