Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of KOPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 197,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,558. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

