Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 591,580 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

