L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE LHX opened at $195.25 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.