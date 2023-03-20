LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

