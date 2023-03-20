LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $471.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

