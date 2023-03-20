LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.30 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

