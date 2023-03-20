LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

