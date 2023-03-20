LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $4.01 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG opened at $102.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

