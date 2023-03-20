LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

