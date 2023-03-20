LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

