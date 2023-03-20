LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 330 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $546.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

