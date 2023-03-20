LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

