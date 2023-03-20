Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$31.50 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

