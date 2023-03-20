Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $6,203,659.52 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 505,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,458,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,029,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.

LAZY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,037. The company has a market cap of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $264,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,485,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

