Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $6,203,659.52 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 505,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,458,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,029,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.
Lazydays Stock Performance
LAZY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,037. The company has a market cap of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07.
Institutional Trading of Lazydays
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $264,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,485,000.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
