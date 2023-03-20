LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

