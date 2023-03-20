Leah F. Belsky Sells 49,952 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 49,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $586,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,246,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 1,019,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 458,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

