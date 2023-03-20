Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.95 on Monday, reaching $363.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.24 and its 200 day moving average is $333.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

