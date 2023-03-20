Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA owned 0.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 16,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,835. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

