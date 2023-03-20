Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 552 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

BMY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.75. 2,450,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

