Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 784 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after acquiring an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,432. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

