Lennar’s (LEN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Lennar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

