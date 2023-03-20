Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 170,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.