Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 6%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,120,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,553,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

