Lisk Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $153.50 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.