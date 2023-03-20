Litecoin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $566.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $79.00 or 0.00283625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
