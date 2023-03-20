Litecoin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $566.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $79.00 or 0.00283625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

