Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

