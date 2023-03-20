Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
