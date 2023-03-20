Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 290,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.