Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.00.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 290,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
