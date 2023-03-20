LooksRare Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $70.39 million and $7.35 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

