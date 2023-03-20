Loopring Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $462.32 million and $4.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

