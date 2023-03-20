Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Director Michael J. Mardy Buys 10,000 Shares

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $125,600.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LVLU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,880. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several brokerages have commented on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

