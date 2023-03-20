Magic Internet Money Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.05 million and $1.16 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003568 BTC on major exchanges.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

