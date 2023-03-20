Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

