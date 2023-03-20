Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 758 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

