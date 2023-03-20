Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 758 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

