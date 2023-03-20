Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.