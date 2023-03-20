Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

IWD opened at $145.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

