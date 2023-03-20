Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $632.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

