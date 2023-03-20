Marcum Wealth LLC Has $80.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,382 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $80,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

