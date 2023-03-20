Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $870,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000.

RWR opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

