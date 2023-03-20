Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 31,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,300. The company has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
