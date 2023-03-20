Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

