Matson (NYSE:MATX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Matson by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

