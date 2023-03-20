Mattel’s (MAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

