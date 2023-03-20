Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.42. 111,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 798,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
